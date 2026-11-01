Kherson residents brace for renewed fighting as localised Ukraine ceasefire ends

Residents in Ukraine's Kherson region prepared for a return to fighting on Sunday as a localised ceasefire between Kyiv and Moscow approached its end, following a rare joint evacuation operation in the front-line city of Oleshky.

The truce, which began early on Tuesday and was expected to end on Sunday evening, was described as the most significant pause in hostilities between the two countries since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine four-and-a-half years ago. The White House said US first lady Melania Trump helped broker the agreement.

The temporary ceasefire allowed civilians trapped in Oleshky to be evacuated in an operation that concluded on Saturday. Around 2,000 people were estimated to be in the city when the truce began. They were given the option of moving to territory controlled by Ukraine or Russia, or remaining in the city with replenished food and medical supplies. Authorities did not disclose the number of people evacuated or those who stayed.

Relatives gathered at the Ukrainian border on Saturday to welcome evacuees, while residents of nearby villages lined the highway with flags and flashlights as the humanitarian convoy passed.

In Kherson city, residents remained cautious despite the temporary respite. Local officials warned that Russian forces had brought in additional weapons and personnel, raising fears of intensified shelling after the ceasefire.

The Mykola Kulish Kherson Regional Academic Music and Drama Theatre continued its weekend performances during the truce. Its head, Oleksandr Knyha, told audiences not to be afraid and said the theatre would continue performing despite the security situation.

The company now stages performances in a basement and is preparing an additional bomb shelter. Around 100 of its 120 staff members continue to work in Kherson.