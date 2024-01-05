Kim Jong Un calls for expanded missile launcher production

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has pushed for an increase in production of mobile missile launchers and said the country needed to be "more firmly prepared for a military showdown with the enemy," in comments carried by state media on Friday, 5 January.

Kim was on a visit to a transporter erector launcher (TEL) manufacturing factory where he said the country needed vehicles for tactical and strategic weapons in order for there to be an effective nuclear war deterrent, state news agency KCNA reported.

"He specified the immediate plan for production of varieties of TELs, long-term production plan and task of production capacity expansion," KCNA reported.

Kim was accompanied his young daughter Ju Ae on the tour of the factory.