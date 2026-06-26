King Charles to remain at Clarence House after Buckingham Palace refurbishment

King Charles III and Queen Camilla will continue living at Clarence House even after the £369 million refurbishment of Buckingham Palace is completed next year, according to the latest royal financial accounts.

Buckingham Palace will remain the official administrative headquarters of the British monarchy and continue to host major ceremonial events, but the King has decided that Clarence House will remain his primary London residence.

Royal officials said the decision would allow the palace to be opened to visitors more extensively while maintaining its role as the centre of royal administration and state occasions.

The decade-long renovation programme, scheduled for completion in March, has involved replacing ageing electrical wiring, lead pipes, boilers and other infrastructure, much of which had remained unchanged for around six decades. The work was undertaken to reduce the risk of fire and water damage.

King Charles and Queen Camilla have lived at Clarence House since their marriage in 2005. Palace sources indicated that, with both now in their late seventies, they did not wish to undertake the disruption of relocating themselves and their staff to Buckingham Palace.

Security considerations also influenced the decision, as a resident monarch would restrict public access to parts of the palace. Keeping the King at Clarence House is expected to allow Buckingham Palace to remain open to visitors for longer periods, potentially increasing revenue from ticket sales.

The palace will continue to host state banquets, garden parties, investitures, receptions and audiences with the Prime Minister and newly appointed ambassadors.