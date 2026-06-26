King Charles to remain at Clarence House after Buckingham Palace refurbishment
Royal accounts reveal the monarch has opted against moving into Buckingham Palace, with the landmark set to become more accessible to the public after its £369 million overhaul.
King Charles III and Queen Camilla will continue living at Clarence House even after the £369 million refurbishment of Buckingham Palace is completed next year, according to the latest royal financial accounts.
Buckingham Palace will remain the official administrative headquarters of the British monarchy and continue to host major ceremonial events, but the King has decided that Clarence House will remain his primary London residence.
Royal officials said the decision would allow the palace to be opened to visitors more extensively while maintaining its role as the centre of royal administration and state occasions.
The decade-long renovation programme, scheduled for completion in March, has involved replacing ageing electrical wiring, lead pipes, boilers and other infrastructure, much of which had remained unchanged for around six decades. The work was undertaken to reduce the risk of fire and water damage.
King Charles and Queen Camilla have lived at Clarence House since their marriage in 2005. Palace sources indicated that, with both now in their late seventies, they did not wish to undertake the disruption of relocating themselves and their staff to Buckingham Palace.
Security considerations also influenced the decision, as a resident monarch would restrict public access to parts of the palace. Keeping the King at Clarence House is expected to allow Buckingham Palace to remain open to visitors for longer periods, potentially increasing revenue from ticket sales.
The palace will continue to host state banquets, garden parties, investitures, receptions and audiences with the Prime Minister and newly appointed ambassadors.
A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said King Charles retained "huge affection" for the palace and respected its role at the heart of national and royal life, describing it as a "buzzing hive of royal activity".
The annual accounts also reveal that King Charles has become the first British monarch to disclose his tax payments publicly. They show he paid £12.9 million in tax during the 2024-25 financial year, following payments of £11.7 million the previous year.
The accounts further confirm that the Sovereign Grant, which funds the monarchy's official duties, will fall from £137.9 million to £99.9 million in 2027-28 as the Buckingham Palace refurbishment nears completion. The remaining uplift will be used to address maintenance across occupied royal residences, strengthen cyber security and improve energy efficiency, including replacing ageing boilers at Windsor Castle.
The decision marks a notable departure from royal tradition. Buckingham Palace has served as the sovereign's official London residence since the reign of Queen Victoria in 1837 and was closely associated with Queen Elizabeth II, who lived there for most of her reign and carried out the majority of her official duties from the palace.
With PTI inputs