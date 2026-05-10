London Diary: From zero to hero: King Charles’s US visit

Behind the hype over King Charles’s ‘bravura’ performance in Washington — his gag-packed swipe at populist Trumpism — lies a rather twisted backstory of his relations with the media.

Its breathless and fawning coverage of his US visit, variously hailed as a ‘historic’ and ‘landmark’ event, represents a new phase in that chequered relationship; a ‘love-in’ that would once have been unthinkable.

Until some years ago, when he finally ascended the throne at the ripe age of 73 — an age when monarchs normally think of retiring — Charles was the media’s favourite whipping boy. A pampered man-child who couldn’t get anything right, not even squeeze toothpaste onto his brush — a loyal valet would do it for him.

He was also mocked for his ‘spidery’ incomprehensible handwriting—made even more unintelligible by his use of green ink (a nod to his love for the environment). His talking to plants was another topic of amusement.

Every time he opened his mouth, his half-mumbled remarks were seized by cartoonists and sketch writers to poke fun at him and question his suitability for the ‘top job’. Rumours in the media had it that one reason why the Queen continued to cling on to the throne despite her age and health problems was that she didn’t trust him with the job.

Dubbed as the man who may never achieve his ambition, there was even talk of skipping a generation and anointing his son William as the Queen’s successor. But all that changed overnight when he did finally get to wear the crown amid a nationwide sympathy wave after his mother’s death in 2022.

The same media that once revelled in ridiculing him suddenly started to discover hidden qualities in him. Within weeks he was transformed from an embarrassment to an asset, and praised for the ‘gravitas’ he brought to his role. The way he conducted himself after being diagnosed with cancer helped in his rehabilitation.