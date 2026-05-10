London Diary: From zero to hero: King Charles’s US visit
The 'coming of age' of the British monarch, just Indian landlord things, and West Asia spilling over into London
Behind the hype over King Charles’s ‘bravura’ performance in Washington — his gag-packed swipe at populist Trumpism — lies a rather twisted backstory of his relations with the media.
Its breathless and fawning coverage of his US visit, variously hailed as a ‘historic’ and ‘landmark’ event, represents a new phase in that chequered relationship; a ‘love-in’ that would once have been unthinkable.
Until some years ago, when he finally ascended the throne at the ripe age of 73 — an age when monarchs normally think of retiring — Charles was the media’s favourite whipping boy. A pampered man-child who couldn’t get anything right, not even squeeze toothpaste onto his brush — a loyal valet would do it for him.
He was also mocked for his ‘spidery’ incomprehensible handwriting—made even more unintelligible by his use of green ink (a nod to his love for the environment). His talking to plants was another topic of amusement.
Every time he opened his mouth, his half-mumbled remarks were seized by cartoonists and sketch writers to poke fun at him and question his suitability for the ‘top job’. Rumours in the media had it that one reason why the Queen continued to cling on to the throne despite her age and health problems was that she didn’t trust him with the job.
Dubbed as the man who may never achieve his ambition, there was even talk of skipping a generation and anointing his son William as the Queen’s successor. But all that changed overnight when he did finally get to wear the crown amid a nationwide sympathy wave after his mother’s death in 2022.
The same media that once revelled in ridiculing him suddenly started to discover hidden qualities in him. Within weeks he was transformed from an embarrassment to an asset, and praised for the ‘gravitas’ he brought to his role. The way he conducted himself after being diagnosed with cancer helped in his rehabilitation.
So, there we are: a complete image makeover in a remarkably short period. To be sure, he did live up to his new image in Washington — demonstrating a chutzpah he has not often exhibited. If his Mamma, as he called his mother, were alive she would have permitted herself a wry smile watching her famously stiff upper-lipped son find his tongue, finally.
As for his much adumbrated achievements on this tour, the reality was best summed up by an Indian-origin Times reader, Deepak Sagar, who wrote: ‘So far, the only positive outcome has been the lowering of tariffs on (Scotch) whisky. I would wait for better and longer-term results before jumping to the glory of British institutions and culture.’
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Region, religion and Indian landlords
Once upon a time, white British landlords faced accusations of racism for refusing to rent their homes to Asians and blacks. Today, many Indian expats have been found to discriminate against fellow Indians — from regions and religions other than their own — while letting out their homes.
Advertisements have appeared seeking tenants of specific persuasions or from specific Indian states. One estate agency has advertised rooms ‘available [only] for Muslims’, ‘ONLY [a] Gujarati couple’, ‘only [for] Punjabis’.
Under the law, if a landlord is sharing their home with tenants, they are allowed to rent to people who share their religion to avoid, for example, having alcohol in the house. However, it is illegal even for live-in landlords to advertise for a tenant of a particular religion.
“Race is a protected characteristic under the 2010 Equality Act [which] includes nationality, and an advert in those terms would be discriminatory,” said Arran Dowling-Hussey, a barrister who specialises in property disputes.
Roshan Properties, one such estate agency, said it was reviewing its processes to ensure adverts were “appropriate, inclusive, and in line with legal requirements”.
The government has said that “discrimination against anyone based on their religion or race is illegal, including in the rental sector”, warning that “any landlord not complying with the law should face the consequences”.
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Muslim-Jewish relations at a new low
Events in West Asia — Israel’s violent occupation of Gaza and the US-Israeli invasion of Iran — continue to inflame Muslim-Jewish relations, with any criticism of Israel dubbed ‘antisemitism’ by the Jewish community. Tensions have been further fuelled by the actions of some Muslim fanatics, including physical attacks on Jews.
Last week, after two Jewish men were stabbed in north London by a Somalia-born Muslim man, Britain’s terrorism watchdog declared antisemitism the ‘biggest national emergency since Covid’. Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the attack as “utterly appalling” and said any attacks on “our Jewish community are attacks on Britain”.
Jewish groups have demanded the resignation of Scotland Yard chief Mark Rowley who was heckled with shouts of “shame on you” when he visited the scene of the attack.
And, finally, to return to the ‘Great King Charles Show’, it has set people wondering who scripted the gags. Does the King have a new speech writer?
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