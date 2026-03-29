London Diary: West Asian politics fuelling Muslim-Jew polarisation

There’s a standing joke that when West Asia sneezes, Britain’s Jewish and Muslim groups catch a cold, triggering allegations and counter allegations of antisemitism and Islamophobia.

Even as the government is under pressure from Muslims to come up with an official definition of Islamophobia (a move seen by critics as ‘blasphemy through the backdoor’), Jews have stepped up their campaign seeking action against the ‘normalisation’ of antisemitism.

They say they no longer feel safe in Britain — facing abuse not only from Muslims but also from significant sections of Brits in general.

One in five university students in Britain are reluctant to share a house with a Jewish student, claims a new report from the Union of Jewish Students (UJS). It warns that antisemitism has become ‘normalised’ on campuses with Jewish students facing physical and verbal abuse and social ostracisation.

At the same time, Muslims have reported a significant surge in Islamophobia, particularly the targeting of women and girls wearing the hijab. “Rising polarisation has been acutely felt on university campuses in the UK,” said Louis Danker, president of UJS.

This has prompted the government to announce new measures to support universities in keeping students safe from extremism, harassment and intimidation on campus.

A virtual civil war over new residency rules

A virtual civil war has broken out in the ruling Labour Party over a proposal by home secretary Shabana Mahmood — the party’s ‘star’ performer and right-wing darling — to make it harder for legal migrants to gain permanent residency.

She proposes doubling the qualifying period for permission to stay in Britain indefinitely from five to ten years and, most controversially, applying the change retrospectively to those already in Britain under the old system.

The move has split the party down the middle between left and right wings. The opposition is led by former deputy prime minister and fiery rebel Angela Rayner who says the move is “un-British” and “a breach of trust” for hardworking migrant families.