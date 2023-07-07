Labour court asks Lufthansa to reinstate 17 cabin crew members

A labour court has directed Deutsche Lufthansa AG to reinstate 17 cabin crew members whose services were terminated during the coronavirus pandemic.

The services of these people were terminated in February 2021 and they were members of the Lufthansa Cabin Crew Association.

In an order passed on July 3, the Central Government Industrial Tribunal-Cum-Labour Court in the national capital said that 17 cabin crew members should be reinstated with "full back wages and continuity of service from the date of termination of service".