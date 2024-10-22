Ladakh and Galwan Valley: Status quo ante, or a new status quo?

The announcement ahead of the BRICS summit in Russia — with a possible meeting between PM Modi and President Xi Jinping of China on the sidelines — that the two countries have resolved their border disputes is being hailed by the Indian media as a huge step forward. Sceptics, however, want more details, in order to assess whether this is just headline management.

During the last four years, since Indian and Chinese troops clashed in an ‘unarmed’ combat that left 20 Indian soldiers and several Chinese soldiers dead on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, bilateral relations have been frosty.

There have been no direct flights between the two countries, no exchange of journalists or even students.

While India continued to import essential raw materials, equipment etc. from China, it banned several Chinese apps and made it difficult for Chinese companies to operate or invest in India.

What is more, as commentators noted, in bilateral and multi-lateral meetings, Prime Minister Modi and President Xi could barely look at each other, much less talk and exchange greetings.

Therefore, the announcement by Indian foreign secretary Vikek Misri on Sunday, 20 October — a day before the two leaders were scheduled to meet in Russia at the BRICS summit — that India and China had resolved differences and reached an agreement on patrolling in eastern Ladakh took the diplomatic world by surprise.

The announcement was hailed with cautious optimism but also scepticism.

The conspicuous absence of a joint statement is what raised suspicion. A major diplomatic breakthrough, it was pointed out, would invariably have been accompanied by a joint communique.