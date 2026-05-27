Laos: 5 villagers found alive after 8 days trapped in flooded cave; search continues for 2 missing
International rescue teams, including veterans of Thailand’s 2018 cave operation, locate survivors deep inside remote cavern after week-long search hampered by floods and difficult terrain
Five villagers who had been trapped inside a flooded cave in central Laos for more than a week were found alive on Wednesday in a dramatic rescue breakthrough, while search operations continued for two others who remain missing.
The group got stranded inside the cave in Xaisomboun province on 19 May after heavy rainfall triggered flash floods that blocked the exit and cut off their escape route, according to Lao and Thai rescue officials involved in the operation.
Bounkham Luanglath of the Lao rescue organisation Rescue Volunteer for People confirmed that rescuers had located five survivors alive inside the cave.
“I'm still shaking. Our team made it happen,” Bounkham said in a voice message after the discovery.
Authorities said efforts were continuing to locate the remaining two villagers.
Dramatic moment captured on video
Footage released by a Thai rescue team appeared to capture the moment divers reached the trapped villagers.
The video showed rescuers emerging from floodwaters and discovering the survivors sitting on a rocky outcrop surrounded by water inside the cave. The villagers were seen wearing headlamps as they waited for assistance.
Additional videos shared by rescue teams showed jubilant scenes both inside and outside the cave, with rescuers cheering, embracing and celebrating after confirming that the group had survived more than eight days underground.
International rescue effort
The operation drew support from rescue specialists from neighbouring Thailand, including divers who had participated in the internationally acclaimed 2018 rescue of 12 schoolboys and their football coach from the flooded Tham Luang Cave in northern Thailand.
Rescue personnel from several countries joined local authorities in navigating the flooded cave system and conducting searches in challenging conditions.
The cave is located in the mountainous Longcheng district of Xaisomboun province, approximately 120 kilometres north of the Lao capital, Vientiane.
Officials said persistent rainfall, swollen water levels and rugged terrain complicated rescue efforts throughout the week.
Difficult access hampered search
Videos posted by Thai rescue teams highlighted the difficulty of reaching the cave.
Rescuers were required to undertake a steep trek of roughly four kilometres through mountainous terrain before reaching the entrance, which itself is narrow, rocky and only wide enough for one person to pass through at a time.
The combination of flash flooding, poor visibility and difficult terrain significantly slowed the search operation.
Why villagers entered cave remains unclear
Authorities have not officially confirmed why the villagers entered the cave.
However, rescue officials said local residents have frequently ventured into the area in search of gold despite repeated warnings from authorities about the dangers posed by the cave system, particularly during the rainy season.
The successful location of the five survivors marks a major breakthrough in the operation, though rescue teams remain focused on finding the two missing villagers and safely extracting those who survived from the flooded cave network.
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