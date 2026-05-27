Laos: 5 villagers found alive after 8 days trapped in flooded cave; search continues for 2 missing

Five villagers who had been trapped inside a flooded cave in central Laos for more than a week were found alive on Wednesday in a dramatic rescue breakthrough, while search operations continued for two others who remain missing.

The group got stranded inside the cave in Xaisomboun province on 19 May after heavy rainfall triggered flash floods that blocked the exit and cut off their escape route, according to Lao and Thai rescue officials involved in the operation.

Bounkham Luanglath of the Lao rescue organisation Rescue Volunteer for People confirmed that rescuers had located five survivors alive inside the cave.

“I'm still shaking. Our team made it happen,” Bounkham said in a voice message after the discovery.

Authorities said efforts were continuing to locate the remaining two villagers.

Dramatic moment captured on video

Footage released by a Thai rescue team appeared to capture the moment divers reached the trapped villagers.

The video showed rescuers emerging from floodwaters and discovering the survivors sitting on a rocky outcrop surrounded by water inside the cave. The villagers were seen wearing headlamps as they waited for assistance.

Additional videos shared by rescue teams showed jubilant scenes both inside and outside the cave, with rescuers cheering, embracing and celebrating after confirming that the group had survived more than eight days underground.