Odisha YouTuber swept away while filming in waterfall, missing for 5 days
Despite warnings from his companions about rising water levels, the man entered the water
A 22-year-old content creator from Odisha's Berhampur has been missing for five days today (27 August, Wednesday) after having been swept away by the strong currents at Duduma waterfall in Koraput district, police officials said.
The authorities have launched an extensive search effort involving disaster response and fire services teams, but the youth is yet to be traced, a senior officer confirmed.
The missing person, identified as Sagar Kundu, had gone to the 175 m high Duduma waterfall on 23 August with his friends to record short-form video content, police said.
Despite warnings from his companions about rising water levels, Kundu reportedly entered the water.
“Suddenly, there was a surge due to water being released from the Machkund dam. Kundu was swept away... those at the spot tried to rescue him but failed,” police said, citing a widely circulated video of the incident.
“Kundu was begging me with folded hands to be saved. He threw the camera and other equipment, but we were not able to rescue him,” Abhijit Behera, a friend who was present at the scene, told the press.
The YouTuber's father, Sarthak Kundu, has urged local authorities to intensify efforts to find his son.
Inspector-in-charge of the Machkund Police Station Madhusudan Bhoi reported that teams from the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and Lamtaput Fire Service had been pressed into action and were continuing their search-and-rescue efforts.
“We have so far recovered a bag containing batteries and other equipment which he had thrown into the water moments before being swept away. The rescue operation in the hilly area has been challenging, because of the rugged and rocky terrain and incessant rainfall," the IIC noted.
Umesh Chandra Bagh from the fire service added, “We have requested the Machkund dam authorities to close the gates of the reservoir. Once the water level recedes, it will help us carry out the search operation."
Duduma waterfall, one of the tallest in Odisha, is located near the state’s border with Andhra Pradesh and is a well-known destination for tourists.
With inputs from PTI
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines