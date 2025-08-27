Odisha YouTuber swept away while filming in waterfall, missing for 5 days

A 22-year-old content creator from Odisha's Berhampur has been missing for five days today (27 August, Wednesday) after having been swept away by the strong currents at Duduma waterfall in Koraput district, police officials said.

The authorities have launched an extensive search effort involving disaster response and fire services teams, but the youth is yet to be traced, a senior officer confirmed.

The missing person, identified as Sagar Kundu, had gone to the 175 m high Duduma waterfall on 23 August with his friends to record short-form video content, police said.

Despite warnings from his companions about rising water levels, Kundu reportedly entered the water.

“Suddenly, there was a surge due to water being released from the Machkund dam. Kundu was swept away... those at the spot tried to rescue him but failed,” police said, citing a widely circulated video of the incident.