Lebanon hospitals overwhelmed after sudden Israeli strikes kill hundreds

Hospitals across Lebanon have been pushed to the brink following a wave of intense Israeli air strikes that killed more than 300 people and injured over 1,100 in a single day, according to health officials.

In the capital, Beirut, scenes of panic unfolded as civilians rushed to emergency departments, searching desperately for missing relatives. At the American University of Beirut Hospital, doctors were confronted with an overwhelming influx of casualties within minutes, Al Jazeera reported.

“We received around 76 injured people in under an hour. Sadly, six of them died,” said Dr Salah Zeineldine, the hospital’s chief medical officer. He described the facility as becoming the “epicentre” of the crisis as victims poured in following the strikes.

The attacks reportedly hit more than 100 locations across the country within minutes, despite expectations that a ceasefire involving the United States and Iran might ease tensions in the region.

Medical staff said many of the most critically injured were children. Some were as young as a few weeks old, requiring immediate intensive care. Lebanon’s Health Ministry confirmed that at least 110 of those killed were children, women, or elderly people.

Most casualties were caused by collapsing buildings and falling debris, leading to severe head injuries and fractures.

“This is something we’ve never experienced before,” Dr Zeineldine told Al Jazeera. “We’ve dealt with wars and crises, but not at this scale or intensity.”

At other hospitals, including Rafik Hariri University Hospital, medical workers reported scenes of distress as injured parents called out for missing children. People arrived carrying photographs, hoping for news of loved ones.

The scale of the tragedy has already surpassed the death toll of the Beirut port explosion 2020, one of the most devastating events in the city’s recent history.

Dr Antoine Zoghbi, president of the Lebanese Red Cross, described the situation as “a nightmare”, warning that the healthcare system is under severe strain.

“If this continues, we don’t know how long we can cope,” he said. “Will we have the supplies, the equipment, the medicines? It’s uncertain.”

Even before the latest violence, Lebanon’s healthcare sector had been weakened by years of economic crisis. Doctors say shortages of medicines are worsening, with imports severely limited.