London court orders Nirav Modi to pay Bank of India over Rs 100 crore in loan dispute

Fugitive diamond trader Nirav Modi has suffered a fresh legal setback in the United Kingdom after the London High Court upheld a claim by Bank of India in a loan recovery case, holding him liable to pay more than Rs 100 crore.

NDTV reported that the court ruled in favour of the state-owned lender in a dispute relating to a loan extended to Dubai-based Firestar Diamond FZE, a company linked to Modi. Bank of India had argued that Modi personally guaranteed the loan and was therefore responsible for repaying the outstanding dues.

According to reports, the court held Modi liable for more than $10.7 million, equivalent to over Rs 100 crore at current exchange rates. The judgment enables the bank to pursue recovery of the amount through legal avenues available in the UK.

Modi had contested the claim before British courts and personally appeared during proceedings earlier this year. However, the High Court concluded that the bank's claim was valid and enforceable.