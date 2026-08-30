London Diary: A glimpse of communal harmony in colonial times

It’s a first. The Royal British Legion, Britain’s largest armed forces charity, has organised a touring exhibition highlighting the contribution of soldiers and other professionals from South Asia who fought in World War II.

An estimated 2.5 million soldiers — among them Sikhs, Hindus, Muslims, Christians and Gurkhas — took part in British India’s war effort; thousands died. But their role has largely been forgotten, and they barely merit a mention on Remembrance Day, the annual event that commemorates the sacrifices of veterans.

Organised in partnership with artist Mahtab Hussain, ‘The Forgotten Army: A Creative Response’ seeks to plug this gap. What emerges from the personal stories featured is the profile of an extraordinarily diverse and secular force.

Take, for example, the remarkable story of a Hindu soldier Vallabhdas Suchak who religiously observed the Ramzan fast to honour a promise he made to his dying Muslim brother-in-arms.

Vallabhdas’s granddaughter Nima Suchak shares what she discovered from the documents he left behind. “My grandad went to offer him some water. The soldier would not take it. He said, ‘No, I’m fasting. It’s Ramadan. I don’t want to break my fast.’ My grandad said, ‘Take the water, ease your pain.’ But the dying man wouldn’t. So Vallabhdas said: ‘Let me fast for you’.”

The soldier took the water. For the rest of his life, Suchak observed the fast during Ramzan. He died when Nima was 12. Despite growing up in the same house, she had only the haziest knowledge of her grandfather’s war service. “Remembrance Day would come and go, VE Day would come and go. It didn’t occur to us. My grandad never talked about it,” she told The Times.

The exhibition is full of such inspiring stories that offer an insight into community relations at the time.

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