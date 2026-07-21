London Diary: Overseas students or cash cows?

The British government has been accused of trying to kill the goose that lays the golden egg with its hostility towards foreign students amid an increasingly xenophobic debate on immigration.

The accusation came on the back of a report showing that overseas students who pay up to three times more than their British peers, generating an estimated £40 billion net economic benefit for the public exchequer during their studies.

Students from India form one of the largest cohorts of foreign students but their numbers have been steadily falling because of recent restrictions on student visas and measures to prevent them from bringing in dependants.

Researchers calculated the benefit by looking at tuition fee income, spending by universities and the impact of student spending on the wider economy.

An important finding is that the money brought in benefited every parliamentary constituency of the country. Ironically, the biggest beneficiaries are the constituents of outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who led the crackdown on foreign students. His London constituency (Holborn & St Pancras) is heavily dependent for its development on their largesse.

The report by consultancy firm London Economics claims that the economic activity generated by international students in the 2024-25 cohort supported about 287,300 full-time equivalent jobs.

Cash cows, anyone?

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'Broken Britain' going to pieces

Further to the study on how Brits are leaving the country for greener pastures, it has emerged that the scale of the exodus is much bigger than was suggested and the reasons are not limited to the pursuit of career opportunities.

There is no one single factor that’s driving the flight from a country increasingly referred to as “broken Britain”. And, contrary to previous assumptions, it’s not limited to frustrated middle-aged professionals weighed down by family pressures, but is increasingly affecting a Gen Z struggling with the deepening cost-of-living crisis.