London Diary: Sikhs living in fear after White man’s murder

The violent anti-Sikh backlash that followed the murder of a White student by a Sikh man using his kirpan has sent waves of fear and insecurity through the community in Southampton.

Community leaders told The Times that people are still scared to leave their homes after being at the receiving end of racial abuse and threats in shops and at work. Amid calls to deport them, many are afraid to walk to their gurdwaras or allow elderly residents out on the streets.

A memorial event for a Sikh community leader was cancelled after the organisers said they were worried “about the health and safety of our staff and the community”.

The Sikh in question, Vickrum Digwa (23), has been jailed for life after being found guilty of the murder of Henry Nowak (18), whom he stabbed with a 21 cm long Sikh ceremonial knife as he walked home from a night out.

Digwa’s assertion to the police that Nowak had racially attacked him was found to be a lie. Police body-camera videos released last week showed a dying Nowak being handcuffed and arrested for assault, despite telling officers: “I can’t breathe, call an ambulance.”

The incident has been seized upon by far-right groups to smear immigrant communities, sparking more violence.

A spokeswoman for Gurdwara Khalsa Darbar in Southampton said: “We are feeling victimised and people are scared to come out of their houses. The gurdwara is empty as people won’t walk here. This far-right movement has actually filled everybody with hatred towards Sikhs for no fault of ours.”