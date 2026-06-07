London Diary: Sonam Kapoor, hubby in Notting Hill redevelopment row

London has long been the favourite hunting ground for Indian-origin tycoons — Lakshmi Mittal, Anil Agarwal, the Hinduja brothers, to name a few — when it came to snapping up some of its most expensive properties amid allegations of destroying the character of neighbourhoods by making tacky additions to their homes.

The latest to join the growing list of ‘nasty neighbours’ are Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor and her industrialist husband Anand Ahuja, who have acquired a 200-year-old mansion in fashionable Notting Hill for a cool £21 million.

However, their plans to gut the property — leaving only its four outer walls intact — have raised hackles. The redevelopments include a basement swimming pool and a subterranean basketball court.

Even as these plans were being scrutinised by the local council, a company linked to the couple is said to have spent £4.7 million buying flats in a nearby block over the past three years, allegedly to turn them into ‘servants’ quarters’, a concept alien to modern Britain.

These moves have provoked angry backlash from local residents, with the company accused of threatening anyone who ‘opposes’ their plans. A representative of the couple was quoted as saying they had no direct connection to the company that bought the flats, which were acquired for investment purposes.

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No bullying bosses, please. We’re British

For all its sins, the Keir Starmer government has got at least one thing right: securing workers’ rights in an increasingly exploitative gig economy. Not surprisingly though, its new law guaranteeing job security and fair wages is facing opposition from businesses who have warned that it would lead to a drop in new hires. There’s already talk of the government considering diluting some of the proposed reforms.