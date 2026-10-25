London Diary: Britain still runs on cheap foreign labour

For all the brave rhetoric about cracking down on foreign workers accused of ‘stealing’ British jobs, the bland truth is that Britain cannot do without them. Primarily because they come cheap but also because in many critical areas such as social care and high-tech there’s an acute shortage of local skilled labour.

Research has revealed that four out of every five new jobs created in Britain since 2014 went to overseas workers rather than British citizens.

Of the 3.7 million jobs added to the workforce in Britain in the past 12 years, some 2.5 million went to foreign workers — an overwhelming majority from outside the European Union. A study by the Centre for Social Justice think tank found that most of them were employed in the hospitality, retail and social care sectors.

This has pushed many more native Brits into an already bloated welfare system that doles out billions of pounds as unemployment allowance to those out of work.

With the cost of benefits set to reach £136.1bn by next year (according to official figures) the government is under pressure to reduce the load by taking harsher measures to keep out foreign workers.

The findings showed an economic crisis which “extends beyond the benefit system” said Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former Conservative party leader who led the study. “Ministers have repeatedly pulled the easy lever of immigration rather than providing a better deal for left-behind communities.”

A separate report from the Migration Observatory at the University of Oxford said some 3.4 million people from outside the EU migrated to Britain between 2021 and 2025 during the ‘Boriswave’ — a surge in migration which followed the post-Brexit policies of the then Prime Minister Boris Johnson.