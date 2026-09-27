London Diary: “No Urdu please, we’re Brits”

In a country which takes pride in its multiculturalism, and where the government spends an estimated £140-150 million a year on interpretation facilities, a row over Urdu-speaking voters being canvassed in their own language appears rather odd.

It is also, though, an indication of the increasing significance of the Muslim vote in Britain (even as it’s being sought to be marginalised in India).

At the centre of the row is the parliamentary bye-election in London’s Holborn & St Pancras constituency next month, necessitated by Keir Starmer’s resignation after being ousted as prime minister by Andy Burnham.

The constituency has a notable Asian community, including Urdu-speaking Pakistani voters who have traditionally voted Labour but have now turned against it because of its initially ambiguous response to the Gaza crisis. They are now being heavily wooed by the pro-Palestine Green Party. Its leader Zack Polanski, who is contesting the seat against Labour, has released a campaign video in Urdu.

A Green Party spokesman said: “The Greens believe that democracy doesn’t discriminate by languages spoken. Many people are bilingual. We’re proud to reach voters in as many languages as possible.”

Both Labour and the Tories have reacted sharply, saying that Polanski’s “attempt to appeal to group-based grievances by campaigning in foreign languages is poisonous”. Tory leader Katie Lam, shadow housing secretary, said, “We must ban this practice for good.”

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Why everyone is talking about a sleepy English village

Forget the campaign by Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales to secede from the United Kingdom — a small village in central England is seeking independence in protest against the government’s plans to settle 1,200 male asylum seekers at a disused military base.

On 15 September, Piddington — not to be confused with London’s Paddington — voted overwhelmingly to leave the Union. Given the Union’s non-binding, symbolic nature, nothing will change, of course. But as protests go, this was a more civilised way of registering unhappiness than the sort of hooliganism that has come to typify anti-immigration campaigns.