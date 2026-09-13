London Diary: Is Pakistan plotting to kill Imran Khan?

Imran Khan’s two sons from his first marriage to Jemimah Goldsmith have accused Pakistan of trying to kill their father and pass it off as a natural death.Sulaiman (29) and Kasim (27) have urged the UK government to intervene.

Khan has been held in solitary confinement in a Rawalpindi jail since 2023. His lawyers say his health has deteriorated recently due to harsh prison conditions.

“Multiple prisoners have died of hepatitis due to the poor conditions in there and the tools they use to treat people,” said Kasim. Asked what he dreaded, he replied: “An assassination.”

Sulaiman ruled out his father striking a deal to secure his freedom by stepping down from politics: “I imagine he’s been offered various deals [like] house arrest or exile as long as he stays silent... But I don’t think he would accept.”

Their maternal uncle and former Conservative minister Zac Goldsmith has described the Commonwealth as a “disgrace” after it rejected his calls to pressure Pakistan over its treatment of Imran Khan.

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