London Diary: Will PM Burnham survive UK's revolving door politics?

The arrival of Britain’s seventh prime minister in 10 years has prompted comparisons with other European countries. And Britain, it seems, is an odd man out — beating even Italy, once notoriously famous for its revolving doors politics.

Since 2016, Britain has had a higher turnover of prime ministers than any other major G7 European country, including France, Italy and Germany. Of all the European Union (EU) countries, only Bulgaria and Austria have gone through more leaders than the UK in the past decade. Twelve of them have had just one new leader during the same period.

French President Emmanuel Macron has worked with five British prime ministers since 2017. Spain has had the same prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, for eight years. Even Italians have changed their leaders 'only' four times.

Another feature of Britain’s increasingly unstable politics is that most prime ministers in the past decade have not been democratically elected but came to power through internal party leadership coup.

When Keir Starmer entered Downing Street two years ago, he promised to “end the era of noisy performance” — only to himself become one of its casualties.

But it was not always like this. There was a time when British politics was almost boringly stable — Margaret Thatcher was in power for 11 years, John Major six and Tony Blair 10, but since the 2016 Brexit referendum, no prime minister has completed a full term, with Boris Johnson lasting the longest at three years, 45 days.

Will Andy Burnham be able to beat the jinx?