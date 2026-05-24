London Diary: Europe’s ‘revolving door’ politics comes to the UK

Watching the turmoil in the ruling Labour party which has pushed Keir Starmer’s premiership to the brink, one feels almost nostalgic about the once famously boring and predictable British politics when rumours about Maggie Thatcher ‘handbagging’ a disobedient colleague was as exciting as it could get.

British journalists envied their European peers who had all the fun reporting their politicians’ shenanigans while their daily bread was Downing Street’s bland background briefings.

Lately though, the theatre of excitement has flipped with all the fun moving this side of the Channel. Europe’s ‘revolving door’ political culture now has a new address: 10 Downing Street.

In the past ten years, it has been home to as many as six prime ministers — David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer. Soon, it may have a seventh.

At the time of writing, Starmer is struggling to survive an internal revolt by his own ministers and backbenchers against his lacklustre leadership which critics say has led to an alarming erosion of the party’s popular support even among traditional strongholds.

In the regional elections earlier this month, it lost some 1,500 local council seats plus the government in Wales, precipitating long-simmering internal discontent — both Left and Right wings of the party are pressing him to go. A number of ministers have resigned and others are threatening to do so in order to force a leadership change.

The question seems no longer ‘if’ but ‘when’ he will go. Watch this space.

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Muslims step up to defuse antisemitic tensions

Prominent British Muslims have stepped in to try and defuse increasing tensions between Jewish and Muslim communities over Israel’s actions in Gaza and elsewhere in West Asia. They have called on fellow Muslims and anti-racist campaigners to do more to condemn the ‘horrifying’ levels of antisemitism in the UK.