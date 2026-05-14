Pressure mounts on Keir Starmer as health secy exit sparks open revolt

A simmering rebellion against British Prime Minister Keir Starmer burst into the open on Thursday, 14 May, with one senior minister resigning from the cabinet and another positioning herself for a possible leadership bid amid mounting unrest within the ruling Labour Party.

Health secretary Wes Streeting became the first senior minister to quit Starmer’s cabinet, in a move widely seen as the opening salvo in a potential challenge to the prime minister’s leadership.

The resignation comes days after Labour suffered heavy losses in local and regional elections, intensifying pressure on Starmer to step aside less than two years after leading the party to a landslide general election victory.

In a sharply worded resignation letter, Streeting praised Starmer’s foreign policy handling while accusing him of failing to provide political direction at home. “You have shown courage and statesmanship on the world stage — not least in keeping Britain out of the war in Iran,” Streeting wrote. “But where we need vision, we have a vacuum. Where we need direction, we have drift. It is now clear that you will not lead the Labour Party into the next general election.”

Streeting, long viewed as harbouring leadership ambitions, is considered one of the strongest potential contenders to replace Starmer. Another likely challenger, former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner, also made a significant political move on Thursday after revealing that she had resolved outstanding issues with tax authorities that had forced her to leave the cabinet last September.