London Diary: From Bihar to Britain’s cabinet

Guess who’s been dubbed Britain’s ‘most important minister’ in Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s cabinet?

Well, it isn’t one of the posh white boys from English counties, it’s Kanishka Narayan, an immigrant from Muzaffarpur, Bihar. He holds the portfolio for artificial intelligence — a domain billed as the ‘dawn of a new industrial revolution’.

A virtual unknown until recently, Narayan entered Parliament two years ago and now finds himself at the centre of frontline politics. Naturally, people are curious to know more about him. The way he tells it, his is a classic rags-to-riches story.

When he was eight, his parents made the “crazy, sacrificial” decision to move to Cardiff in Wales. He doesn’t explain his parents’ background, or why they chose Cardiff.

He recalls sleeping on the floor of his family’s one-bedroom home in an unglamorous suburb of Cardiff. He was a good student and a teacher suggested he apply for scholarships at some top schools.

Eton gave him a full bursary. From there, he flew through Oxford, Stanford, banking and the civil service. Britain, he says, is a land of possibility and freedom. “You go from a place where living standards, on a per-capita basis, are comparable to England in the 1600s, to living in London in 2026. You feel like you’ve accelerated 400 years of progress in a lifetime of 36 years,” he gushes.

Britain, he says, offered him “a canvas for painting the kind of progress you can make in life”. AI, he adds, offers similar possibilities for humankind if we get it right.

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