A treasure trove of ancient Jain texts acquired by colonial-era British pharma tycoon and philanthropist Henry Solomon Wellcome during his global travels are to be returned to the Jain community.

More than 2,000 manuscripts dating from the 15th to 19th centuries were among the million-plus objects he bequeathed to the Wellcome Trust set up after his death in 1936.

The trust said the move demonstrated its “commitment to supporting a more equitable future”.

The manuscripts include what could be the earliest surviving copy of the first medical treatise written in Hindi, A Celebration of Physicians (1592) and the 19th-century text on Indian independence that inspired Mahatma Gandhi.

They are being transferred to the Dharmanath Network in Jain Studies at the University of Birmingham. Mehool Sanghrajka, from the Institute of Jainology, said, “We recognise that some of these manuscripts may not have survived the turmoil in India post-independence, and we are grateful to Wellcome for the care and respect they have shown these texts.”

A report in The Times quoted trust officials as saying that its colonial agents “purchased more than half of the manuscripts for a few rupees each, just under a century ago from a single Jain temple in Punjab (in modern-day Pakistan) which no longer exists”.

Adrian Plau, an archivist with the Wellcome Collection who worked on the restitution, has previously revealed how the magnate used his colonial power to amass much of his collection. Led by a retired army officer, agents made “full use of colonial social structures and colonial power relations” — once forcing a seller to part with rare artefacts at a reduced price by exploiting a loophole in ongoing legal proceedings.

Wellcome ended up building a collection of one million books, paintings and other objects with the aim of telling the story of global health and medicine, with his name on it.

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