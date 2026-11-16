London Diary: Brits in knots over immigration

While too much is seen as a drag on already stretched public services, too little means being deprived of the extra income immigrants bring through taxes and extra surcharges.

The National Health Service (NHS) has complained that it is losing £100m a year because falling immigration has cut the number of foreigners paying a health surcharge.

Foreign citizens applying for a UK visa must pay an annual fee of £1,035 to access free healthcare, a significant source of income for the NHS. Revenue from the immigration health surcharge (IHS) peaked at £2.42bn in 2024-25, about 1 per cent of the NHS budget.

Since then, immigration has fallen significantly under the reforms introduced by home secretary Shabana Mahmood. As a result, income from the IHS was down by more than £100m and is projected to fall further. According to research, this ‘threatens to further destabilise already precarious NHS finances.’

Health secretary Yvette Cooper has sought more money in the budget to cover this shortfall, but Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said “no”.

The study found that immigrants are ‘significant net contributors to the NHS’s financial resources.’ On average, migrants pay 60 per cent more towards the NHS budget than they use, taking account of the surcharge and tax on their income.

The same sort of confusion prevails in relation to foreign students who generate a net economic benefit of £40.4 billion over the course of their studies. Yet, the government is cracking down on student visas claiming that they’re being abused by economic migrants to enter Britain. Once their visas expire, they simply melt into the crowd as illegal immigrants.

Is this what is meant by a Catch-22 situation?