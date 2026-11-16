London Diary: Brits in knots over immigration
Brits have tied themselves in knots over immigration and are not able to decide whether it’s good or bad for the economy
While too much is seen as a drag on already stretched public services, too little means being deprived of the extra income immigrants bring through taxes and extra surcharges.
The National Health Service (NHS) has complained that it is losing £100m a year because falling immigration has cut the number of foreigners paying a health surcharge.
Foreign citizens applying for a UK visa must pay an annual fee of £1,035 to access free healthcare, a significant source of income for the NHS. Revenue from the immigration health surcharge (IHS) peaked at £2.42bn in 2024-25, about 1 per cent of the NHS budget.
Since then, immigration has fallen significantly under the reforms introduced by home secretary Shabana Mahmood. As a result, income from the IHS was down by more than £100m and is projected to fall further. According to research, this ‘threatens to further destabilise already precarious NHS finances.’
Health secretary Yvette Cooper has sought more money in the budget to cover this shortfall, but Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said “no”.
The study found that immigrants are ‘significant net contributors to the NHS’s financial resources.’ On average, migrants pay 60 per cent more towards the NHS budget than they use, taking account of the surcharge and tax on their income.
The same sort of confusion prevails in relation to foreign students who generate a net economic benefit of £40.4 billion over the course of their studies. Yet, the government is cracking down on student visas claiming that they’re being abused by economic migrants to enter Britain. Once their visas expire, they simply melt into the crowd as illegal immigrants.
Is this what is meant by a Catch-22 situation?
It’s raining cash in London
It has literally been raining cash in London with a masked man who calls himself ‘London’s Batman’ giving away thousands of pounds to strangers to pay for petrol and parking charges.
The man first appeared in a video three years ago. Standing in front of the London Eye, he vowed to “save this city”.
“London, I am your Batman. For too long, we’ve been left without a hero. I will be the hero London deserves. Tell me your problems and I will make them go away,” he said.
In another video, he is seen handing out free fuel vouchers.
“I’m trying to give London hope for a better tomorrow. It’s tough times for people. People need someone to stand up for them. You don’t need to be super to be a hero,” he told ITV News.
Other acts of kindness include distributing free electric fans on the Tube on a hot day and cleaning streets with a litter picker.
His identity remains a mystery.
Down with smart cars, say British motorists
Anyone who has driven a modern car knows that they’re grotesquely overengineered—equipped with all sorts of gizmos, from smart fragrance infusers to 360-degree cameras, all controlled from a central touchscreen system.
Though ostensibly meant to make driving safer, they’re proving to be a driving hazard, distracting from focusing on the road. Motorists seem to have had enough, and are calling manufacturers to “bring back the buttons”.
Almost two-thirds of British drivers polled by the insurance company Allianz said they would prefer physical buttons and dials in their cars instead of the now ubiquitous touchscreen ‘infotainment’ systems.
Among other things, drivers complained about the difficulty of trying to navigate confusing menus, lengthy scrolling through lists and delayed responses.
Allianz, which surveyed about 1,200 drivers in nine countries, said the proliferation of touchscreen tech was becoming a safety issue. Incoming messages and calls, as well as flicking through playlists and radio stations, were the most common distractions for drivers.
Last year ‘distraction’ was a contributing factor in 12 per cent of fatal crashes, according to official data.
Experts say that the trend towards overengineering is mainly down to cost savings, reducing the amount of time spent on design, manufacture and assembly.
In other words, profiteering.
‘Prepping’ for D-Day
In a country where government advice is normally dismissed as ‘nannying’, a surprisingly large number of people have fallen for its latest edict urging them to stock up at least three days’ worth of essential supplies to prepare for potential emergencies like cyberattacks, extreme weather, power cuts, and State-backed threats
Its ‘Be Ready’ campaign has revived memories of World War shortages and the more recent forced isolation during Covid, prompting even hardened government sceptics to take it seriously. ‘Prepping’ is the new buzz word, especially among the older generation.
‘Wind-up radios are being ordered, along with a new wood-burning stove with a heated top, which can double as a hob. One friend has bought huge plastic vats for storing tap water; an expert in cybersecurity is keeping £1,000 in cash at home for when the internet goes down,’ wrote Times columnist Janice Turner.
So, anyone visiting Britain had better be sufficiently ‘prepped’ for any hypothetical Doomsday.
And, lastly, Australians are known for shortening words such as ‘brekky’ for breakfast, ‘bickie’ for a biscuit and ‘barbie’ for a barbecue. An Englishman when asked if the same words were used in England replied: “Yes, certainly, but we stop at the age of four.”