London Diary: New visa conditions for migrants

There’s a new proposal to make migrants more useful to Britain. If it finally goes through, meeting current visa requirements would no longer be enough — they would have to agree to train and mentor British workers.

Under a ‘work and teach’ scheme backed by former Labour home secretary David Blunkett and over 100 MPs, skilled workers would be granted visas on the condition that they dedicate a specified proportion of their working hours to improving the skills of the domestic workforce.

For example, senior engineers hired to fill technical vacancies will be required to spend 10–15 per cent of their week teaching junior domestic engineers.

The measure is expected to reduce anti-immigration sentiment, boost British talent and increase economic output by up to £10 billion. A survey found that the proposed visa would also reduce the number of those “very concerned” about immigration by 18 percentage points.

Under growing pressure to reduce immigration numbers, the Keir Starmer government is clearly scrambling for ideas. These include an annual ‘migration budget’ that would show how tax and visa contributions are reinvested into UK jobs, training and communities.

****

To define or not to define ‘Islamophobia’

Under pressure from Muslim groups, the British government has tied itself up in knots in an attempt to define Islamophobia, a move opposed by other religious groups, including those claiming to represent Hindus and Sikhs.