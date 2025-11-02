London Diary: New visa conditions for migrants
And pressure from Muslim groups on the British government to accurately define Islamophobia
There’s a new proposal to make migrants more useful to Britain. If it finally goes through, meeting current visa requirements would no longer be enough — they would have to agree to train and mentor British workers.
Under a ‘work and teach’ scheme backed by former Labour home secretary David Blunkett and over 100 MPs, skilled workers would be granted visas on the condition that they dedicate a specified proportion of their working hours to improving the skills of the domestic workforce.
For example, senior engineers hired to fill technical vacancies will be required to spend 10–15 per cent of their week teaching junior domestic engineers.
The measure is expected to reduce anti-immigration sentiment, boost British talent and increase economic output by up to £10 billion. A survey found that the proposed visa would also reduce the number of those “very concerned” about immigration by 18 percentage points.
Under growing pressure to reduce immigration numbers, the Keir Starmer government is clearly scrambling for ideas. These include an annual ‘migration budget’ that would show how tax and visa contributions are reinvested into UK jobs, training and communities.
****
To define or not to define ‘Islamophobia’
Under pressure from Muslim groups, the British government has tied itself up in knots in an attempt to define Islamophobia, a move opposed by other religious groups, including those claiming to represent Hindus and Sikhs.
The proposed definition of Islamophobia as a “type of racism that targets expressions of Muslimness or perceived Muslimness” has been criticised for being too vague and sweeping.
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has warned that unless the term ‘expressions of Muslimness’ is more sharply defined, it is likely to be used to shut down any criticism of Muslims.
In its letter to the government, the EHRC has warned that creating a formal definition could cause ‘confusion’ for the courts, as legal protections against discrimination and hate crimes are already in place.
‘There is a risk that a new definition could create a chilling effect on free speech and could cause harm to community cohesion if it is perceived as stifling legitimate criticism of a particular group,’ it argued.
The latest reports suggest that the government is considering ‘softening’ the proposed definition.
****
Racism in the maternity wards
Everyone knows that if you’re a Black man, you’re more likely to be stopped and searched on suspicion of carrying arms or drugs than if you’re White.
What’s lesser known is that black women in the UK are subjected to racist treatment in government hospitals, especially in maternity wards.
A report about the care of ethnic minority pregnant women has revealed shocking examples of discrimination. These include being denied pain relief, such as epidurals, and actually being told by midwives and doctors they are “strong after being denied proper treatment because of the colour of their skin.
In contrast, another study found that 60 per cent of black women rated NHS care as “good” while admitting there still remained a “disconnect between their expectations and the reality of what’s happening”.
****
A new Booker to hook children
The best part about the recently announced Booker Prize for children’s writers may not be the prize money but the fact that children will get to decide the winner.
The jury will include three child judges in what is believed to be a unique experiment in the world of literary awards to break the monopoly of adults.
Frank Cottrell-Boyce said, “By inviting them to the judging table and by gifting copies of the nominated books, it will bring thousands more children into the wonderful world of reading.”
The Booker Prize Foundation described it as its “most ambitious endeavour”. The stated aim of the new prize is to promote reading habits among children amid concerns over a decline in the “enjoyment of reading among children and young people”.
Incidentally, the prize money will be the same as for the adult Booker. Which sounds just about right.
And finally, even as Rishi Sunak continues to take on new money-spinning assignments while remaining a backbench MP — the latest being a business column in The Sunday Times apparently for a big fat fee — here’s a gem from a colleague of his (overheard while enjoying free booze at an event): “The only thing better than free markets is free drinks.”