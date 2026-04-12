London Diary: UK academics warn of threat to Iranian cultural heritage

Prominent British academics have expressed deep concern over the threat to Iranian cultural heritage from US-Israel’s illegal war and relentless bombing. (Golestan Palace, the only UNESCO-listed building in Tehran, was hit on 28 February; Sharif University was bombed on 4 April).

Historic mosques, ancient desert cities and sites including the Soltani Mosque, and the Ali Qapu and Chehel Sutun palaces are at risk, they warn in an open letter.

‘All this is a loss for the cultural heritage of the world, not just for the people of Iran,’ say the signatories, who include historians and archaeologists specialising in West Asia from the British Museum, the Fitzwilliam Museum at Cambridge University and the School of Oriental and African Studies.

In addition to the damage directly done to historic sites, the letter states that ‘damage to oil depots and refineries inevitably results in pollution that causes irreversible damage to sites such as Persepolis and Parsargadae and famous rock-reliefs such as Bisitun, Naqsh-e Rostam and Bishapur.’

Ali Ansari, professor of Iranian history at the University of St Andrews and president of the British Institute of Persian Studies, said the nature of the war made it unclear as to how the international community would be able to help repair the damage in the future.

Several Western museums and other institutions are said to be still working with archaeologists in neighbouring Iraq in an attempt to undo the damage caused by previous wars.

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Systemic anti-Muslim bias in UK media

There’s ‘widespread and systemic anti-Muslim bias’ in British media, with around 70 per cent of coverage portraying Muslims in a negative light, associating them with themes of conflict, threat or controversy.