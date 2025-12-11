Machado resurfaces in Oslo after months in hiding to collect Nobel Peace Prize

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, missing from public view for nearly a year, appeared in Oslo in the early hours of Thursday to receive her Nobel Peace Prize — a dramatic re-emergence after months spent in hiding under threat of arrest by President Nicolás Maduro’s government.

Earlier it was touted that she would not attend the event due to security risks involved.

Machado, 58, waved to cheering supporters from a hotel balcony before stepping out to greet them, climbing past security barricades to embrace well-wishers. The scenes marked her first public appearance since January. Earlier in the day, her daughter Ana Corina Sosa had accepted the Peace Prize on her behalf.

In an interview with the BBC, Machado said she had not been able to hug her children for more than 16 months, missing graduations and even weddings while in hiding. Supporters pressed rosary beads into her hands outside the Oslo hotel, many of which she wore during the interview.

Despite warnings from Caracas that she would be declared a fugitive if she left Venezuela, Machado said she fully intends to return. “Of course I’m going back,” she said. “I know exactly the risks I’m taking. I will be where I am most useful for our cause.”

The Nobel Committee awarded her the Peace Prize for her efforts to secure a democratic transition in Venezuela. Committee chair Jorgen Watne Frydnes, who sat beside her during the BBC interview, described her journey to Norway as “a situation of extreme danger”.

A covert escape

Details of Machado’s departure from Venezuela were kept tightly confidential. The Wall Street Journal reported that she travelled in disguise, crossed 10 military checkpoints undetected and escaped via a wooden skiff from a fishing village — an operation planned over two months with help from a Venezuelan network and some involvement from the United States. Machado did not deny the account but declined to elaborate.

“They say I’m a terrorist and must be jailed for life… Leaving Venezuela today is very, very dangerous,” she said, adding that many people had risked their lives to get her to Oslo.