Venezuelan dissident María Corina Machado skips Nobel ceremony amid security fears

Venezuelan opposition leader and 2024 Nobel Peace Prize laureate María Corina Machado will not attend Wednesday’s award ceremony in Oslo, the Norwegian Nobel Institute said. Institute director Kristian Berg Harpviken told public broadcaster NRK that Machado was not in Oslo and that her daughter would receive the prize on her behalf.

The Institute did not immediately respond to queries from The Associated Press regarding the circumstances behind her absence. A press conference Machado was expected to attend on Tuesday was also abruptly cancelled, further fuelling uncertainty. The 58-year-old has not been seen in public for 11 months, having gone into hiding after being briefly detained on 9 January while joining supporters at a protest in Caracas.

Machado was awarded the Peace Prize on 10 October for what the Nobel Committee described as her steadfast struggle for a democratic transition in Venezuela, calling her a woman “who keeps the flame of democracy burning amid a growing darkness.”

Her absence from the ceremony underscores the risks she continues to face in her home country.

A prominent opposition figure, Machado won the opposition’s primary election and had planned to challenge President Nicolás Maduro in last year’s presidential election.