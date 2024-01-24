Maldives' Chinese ship move could anger India

The government of the Maldives on Tuesday, 23 January announced that a Chinese marine research vessel, the Xiang Yang Hong 03, had been given permission to dock in the archipelago.

The Maldives Foreign Ministry said the vessel was currently en route but did not specify when it was expected to arrive.

The Foreign Ministry said it had received a "diplomatic request" from Beijing for permission to dock. According to officials, the vessel will reportedly rotate crew and resupply in port before heading back out to sea, and will not conduct any research while in Maldives' waters.

A Foreign Ministry statement said, "The Maldives has always been a welcoming destination for vessels of friendly countries, and continues to host both civilian and military vessels making port calls for peaceful purposes."

Neighboring India, which previously warned against allowing the Chinese to operate in the Indian Ocean, has yet to comment on Tuesday's announcement.

Rocky relations between the Maldives and India

Relations between India and the Maldives have soured since Mohamed Muizzu was elected president of the archipelago in November. The pro-Beijing politician ran on the promise to kick "India out" of the country and recently traveled to Beijing for meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

New Delhi, which has always considered the Maldives to be in its sphere of influence, has bristled at Beijing's overtures to Male. Beijing has challenged New Delhi for influence over the islands, enlisting the Maldives as a key partner in its global Belt and Road Initiative.