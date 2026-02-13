Kharge congratulates BNP on Bangladesh poll victory, backs democratic mandate

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday extended congratulations to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its chairperson Tarique Rahman following their decisive performance in Bangladesh’s parliamentary elections.

In a message posted on social media platform X, Kharge said that on behalf of the Indian National Congress, he congratulated Rahman and the BNP for their victory. He noted that India and Bangladesh share deep historical, cultural and linguistic ties, along with a range of enduring common interests.

Kharge added that a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh would continue to receive the support of the Indian people in the interest of regional peace and stability.

According to unofficial results cited by local media in Dhaka, the BNP-led alliance has secured 210 seats in the 13th parliamentary elections, comfortably crossing the majority mark required to form the next government.