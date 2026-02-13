Kharge congratulates BNP on Bangladesh poll victory, backs democratic mandate
Congress president says India will always support a progressive and inclusive Bangladesh
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday extended congratulations to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its chairperson Tarique Rahman following their decisive performance in Bangladesh’s parliamentary elections.
In a message posted on social media platform X, Kharge said that on behalf of the Indian National Congress, he congratulated Rahman and the BNP for their victory. He noted that India and Bangladesh share deep historical, cultural and linguistic ties, along with a range of enduring common interests.
Kharge added that a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh would continue to receive the support of the Indian people in the interest of regional peace and stability.
According to unofficial results cited by local media in Dhaka, the BNP-led alliance has secured 210 seats in the 13th parliamentary elections, comfortably crossing the majority mark required to form the next government.
Party sources indicated that Rahman is set to assume office as prime minister, marking the return of a male head of government in Bangladesh after nearly 35 years.
Preliminary constituency-level results showed Rahman winning the Dhaka-17 seat with 72,699 votes, defeating Jamaat-e-Islami candidate S.M. Khaliduzzaman, who polled 68,300 votes. He also emerged victorious in Bogra-6, securing 216,284 votes against Jamaat candidate Abidur Rahman Sohel’s 97,626.
Rahman had earlier expressed confidence in his party’s prospects after casting his vote, stating that he was “100 per cent hopeful” of success. He assumed leadership of the BNP following the death of his mother, former prime minister Khaleda Zia, in December last year. He is also the son of former president Ziaur Rahman, who founded the BNP.
With the alliance poised to form the new government, Rahman is expected to take charge at a time of significant economic and geopolitical challenges for Bangladesh.
With IANS input
