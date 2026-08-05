California: Man with loaded gun, ammunition held ahead of Trump fundraiser

US President Donald Trump's security preparations ahead of a fundraising event in California came under scrutiny after a man carrying a loaded firearm and ammunition was arrested near his Los Angeles-area golf course, authorities said on Tuesday.

The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Jeanine John Taele, was detained on Sunday at the Trump National Golf Course in Rancho Palos Verdes, two days before Trump was scheduled to attend a Republican National Committee fundraising dinner at the venue.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Taele had been seen walking around the golf course taking photographs and videos while appearing to monitor security arrangements. Plainclothes federal agents reportedly alerted local authorities after noticing his suspicious behaviour.

When deputies approached Taele, they also discovered he was being investigated by the El Segundo Police Department in connection with a robbery case.