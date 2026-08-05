California: Man with loaded gun, ammunition held ahead of Trump fundraiser
Suspect photographed Trump golf course security before fundraiser; no credible threat found
US President Donald Trump's security preparations ahead of a fundraising event in California came under scrutiny after a man carrying a loaded firearm and ammunition was arrested near his Los Angeles-area golf course, authorities said on Tuesday.
The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Jeanine John Taele, was detained on Sunday at the Trump National Golf Course in Rancho Palos Verdes, two days before Trump was scheduled to attend a Republican National Committee fundraising dinner at the venue.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Taele had been seen walking around the golf course taking photographs and videos while appearing to monitor security arrangements. Plainclothes federal agents reportedly alerted local authorities after noticing his suspicious behaviour.
When deputies approached Taele, they also discovered he was being investigated by the El Segundo Police Department in connection with a robbery case.
A search of the suspect revealed a 16-round magazine loaded with hollow-point ammunition in his pocket. Investigators also recovered a loaded pistol from his vehicle, which was parked at the golf course.
Authorities later searched his home in nearby Downey, where they said they found multiple firearms, magazines, ammunition, body armour and notebooks containing what they described as "concerning statements".
Taele has been charged with multiple offences, including carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, possession of a prohibited large-capacity magazine and possession of a short-barrelled rifle or shotgun, along with other felony charges. He pleaded not guilty during a court appearance on Monday.
The court ordered him not to possess any weapons and to stay away from the Trump National Golf Course. Bail was set at USD 250,000.
Authorities said there was "no credible threat to our communities" and have not indicated that the incident was part of a specific plot targeting the President.
The arrest comes against the backdrop of heightened security surrounding Trump following previous assassination attempts. In 2025, a jury convicted a man of attempting to assassinate Trump at his Florida golf club.
With PTI inputs