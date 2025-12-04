Rubio outlines US plans for G20 in 2026, drops South Africa from guest list
Marco Rubio’s post ‘America Welcomes a New G20’ highlights how US partnership and American companies can promote mutual prosperity
The United States will host the G20 in 2026 for the first time since 2009, with Senator Marco Rubio outlining an agenda focused on deregulation, energy security and technological innovation, while confirming that South Africa will not be invited to participate during the US presidency.
In a post on Subtract, Rubio said the summit, which will coincide with America’s 250th anniversary and take place in Miami in December 2026, would highlight the country’s tradition of entrepreneurship and innovation.
Under President Donald Trump, he noted, the G20 process would centre on removing regulatory barriers, strengthening supply chains for affordable energy, and advancing new technologies such as artificial intelligence. Initial Sherpa and Finance Track meetings are scheduled for mid-December in Washington, DC.
The senator also announced that Poland, which now ranks among the world’s 20 largest economies, will join the group as a full participant. He described Poland’s growth as emblematic of the benefits of aligning closely with the United States and embracing forward-looking policies.
Rubio contrasted the planned US-led agenda with South Africa’s current G20 presidency, which he criticised as divisive and misaligned with the forum’s economic objectives.
He accused the African National Congress government of pursuing “radical” policies rooted in grievance rather than growth, and said its approach during G20 negotiations this year had undermined consensus and trust.
According to Rubio, the South African government’s handling of its presidency – including disputes over climate policy, diversity initiatives and development financing – strained relations with the US delegation and damaged the credibility of the G20 process.
He also condemned Pretoria’s stance on domestic issues, alleging a deterioration in governance, rising corruption and discriminatory policies that had stifled economic progress.
“For these reasons, President Trump and the United States will not be extending an invitation to the South African government during our presidency,” Rubio said, adding that Washington continued to support the South African people but could not endorse the current administration.
He suggested that South Africa could regain its place at the table once it undertook reforms to stabilise its economy and restore confidence in democratic institutions. In the meantime, he said, the United States would “forge ahead with a new G20” built on shared interests in security, prosperity and technological leadership.
