Rubio outlines US plans for G20 in 2026, drops South Africa from guest list

The United States will host the G20 in 2026 for the first time since 2009, with Senator Marco Rubio outlining an agenda focused on deregulation, energy security and technological innovation, while confirming that South Africa will not be invited to participate during the US presidency.

In a post on Subtract, Rubio said the summit, which will coincide with America’s 250th anniversary and take place in Miami in December 2026, would highlight the country’s tradition of entrepreneurship and innovation.

Under President Donald Trump, he noted, the G20 process would centre on removing regulatory barriers, strengthening supply chains for affordable energy, and advancing new technologies such as artificial intelligence. Initial Sherpa and Finance Track meetings are scheduled for mid-December in Washington, DC.

The senator also announced that Poland, which now ranks among the world’s 20 largest economies, will join the group as a full participant. He described Poland’s growth as emblematic of the benefits of aligning closely with the United States and embracing forward-looking policies.