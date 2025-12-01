Rubio says ‘more work remains’ after talks with Ukraine on revised peace plan

Officials from Ukraine and the United States have held a new round of discussions aimed at outlining “reliable security guarantees” for Kyiv as part of a Washington-backed initiative to end Russia’s invasion. The talks, held in Florida on Sunday, come as negotiators attempt to refine a peace framework that has already undergone significant revisions since its first draft.

US secretary of state Marco Rubio, who hosted the Ukrainian delegation led by National Security and Defence Council head Rustem Umerov, described the meeting as “productive”, while cautioning that “more work” remains. “This is delicate. It’s complicated,” Rubio told reporters, noting that the process involves “a lot of moving parts” and ultimately requires Russian participation.

Al Jazeera reported that the meeting was also attended by developer Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Witkoff is scheduled to fly to Moscow on Monday for talks with Russian officials, with President Vladimir Putin expected to take part later in the week.

Rubio said Washington had maintained contact with Moscow “in varying degrees” and had “a pretty good understanding” of its position. The Florida meeting followed earlier negotiations in Geneva, where Rubio and Ukrainian representatives worked to revise Trump’s original peace plan after it drew strong criticism from Kyiv and European partners.

Umerov said on X ahead of the talks that Ukraine was entering discussions with clear priorities: safeguarding national interests, ensuring meaningful dialogue, and building on progress made in Geneva. After the meeting, he said the US side had been “super supportive” and that all major issues were discussed.

Trump’s initial 28-point plan reportedly included provisions for Ukraine to cede the entire Donbas region, scale down its armed forces and abandon its NATO aspirations. The US later pared the document to 19 points, though the details of the current draft remain undisclosed. Despite the controversy, Putin said the US proposal could form a “basis for future agreements” and signalled that talks with Witkoff would focus on Crimea and the occupied Donbas.