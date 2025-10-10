Maria Corina Machado wins Nobel Peace Prize; committee responds to Trump
The announcement draws global attention, partly due to Trump’s repeated claims as a ‘peacemaker President’ and Nobel contender
In a landmark decision, Maria Corina Machado of Venezuela has been awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, recognising her tireless efforts to champion democracy, human rights, and social justice in her country.
The announcement has stirred international attention, not least because of recent claims by US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly positioned himself as a peacemaker and a contender for the prestigious award.
Machado has been awarded in recognition of her unwavering commitment to democracy, human rights, and social justice in her country. Known for her fearless advocacy against authoritarianism, Machado has consistently championed the rights of the marginalized, inspiring countless citizens to stand for freedom and justice.
The Nobel committee lauded her courage, resilience, and principled leadership, highlighting that her efforts have brought tangible hope and change to Venezuelan society. In a world where political oppression often silences dissent, Machado’s work stands as a beacon of moral integrity and democratic perseverance.
Her recognition is celebrated globally as a triumph of civil courage and ethical statesmanship, reaffirming that the Nobel Peace Prize honours those whose actions uphold the values of peace, freedom, and human dignity.
Addressing Trump’s assertions, Jørgen Watne Frydnes, chair of the Nobel Peace Prize Committee, emphasised the integrity and historical rigor of the selection process.
Speaking to reporters, Frydnes said: "In the long history of the Nobel Peace Prize, this committee has seen all types of campaigns and media attention. We receive thousands and thousands of letters every year from people wanting to say what, for them, leads to peace. This committee sits in a room full of portraits of all laureates, filled with courage and integrity. We make decisions based on the work and the will of Alfred Nobel."
The Nobel committee highlighted that its decisions are grounded in tangible contributions to peace, reconciliation, and justice, rather than media hype or public declarations. Machado’s recognition underscores her persistent struggle against authoritarianism in Venezuela, her advocacy for transparent governance, and her dedication to empowering civil society in the face of political repression.
Observers note that Machado’s win also reflects a broader geopolitical shift, as the committee appears to underscore the importance of grassroots activism and principled leadership in global peace-building, rather than the influence of superpower politics or high-profile diplomacy — and a commitment to democracy.
This year, the Nobel Peace Prize selection drew record attention, with thousands of nominations submitted from across the globe, including political leaders, organizations, and human rights defenders. Machado’s work stood out for its consistency, courage, and measurable impact, earning her the distinction in a highly competitive field.
While President Trump has frequently publicised his peacemaking initiatives, including high-profile international engagements and conflict negotiations, the Nobel committee reiterates that the prize is awarded strictly on the merit of enduring contributions to peace, guided by the vision of Alfred Nobel, and not by popularity or self-promotion.
The POTUS, however, has made a point of the support and endorsements he has had from other nations — including Pakistan, over the stopping of Operation Sindoor, which has been a bone of contention for India despite the two nations’ ‘great friendship’ (for the Modi government has avowed it was a bilateral decision between the neighbouring nations).
Meanwhile, Machado’s victory is being hailed as a triumph of moral courage and democratic perseverance, sending a strong message that the Nobel Peace Prize continues to celebrate those who champion human dignity, justice and freedom — often at great personal and political risk, rather than to their personal advantage.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines