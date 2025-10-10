Maria Corina Machado wins Nobel Peace Prize; committee responds to Trump

In a landmark decision, Maria Corina Machado of Venezuela has been awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, recognising her tireless efforts to champion democracy, human rights, and social justice in her country.

The announcement has stirred international attention, not least because of recent claims by US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly positioned himself as a peacemaker and a contender for the prestigious award.

Machado has been awarded in recognition of her unwavering commitment to democracy, human rights, and social justice in her country. Known for her fearless advocacy against authoritarianism, Machado has consistently championed the rights of the marginalized, inspiring countless citizens to stand for freedom and justice.

The Nobel committee lauded her courage, resilience, and principled leadership, highlighting that her efforts have brought tangible hope and change to Venezuelan society. In a world where political oppression often silences dissent, Machado’s work stands as a beacon of moral integrity and democratic perseverance.