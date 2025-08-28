Mass Russian drone and missile attack kills 12, injures 48 in Ukraine’s capital

A mass Russian drone and missile attack on Ukraine's capital, including a rare strike in the centre of the city, early on Thursday, 28 August, killed at least 12 people and wounded 48, local authorities said.

It was the first major Russian combined attack on Kyiv in weeks as US-led peace efforts to end the three-year war struggled to gain traction. Russia launched 598 strike drones and decoys and 31 missiles of different types across the country, according to Ukraine's Air Force, making it one of the war's biggest air attacks.

Among the dead were three children ages 2, 14 and 17, said Tymur Tkachenko, the head of Kyiv's city administration. The numbers are expected to rise. Rescue teams were on site to pull people trapped underneath the rubble.

“Russia chooses ballistics instead of the negotiating table,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a post on X following the attack. “We expect a response from everyone in the world who has called for peace but now more often stays silent rather than taking principled positions.”

Russia's Ministry of Defence said on Thursday it shot down 102 Ukrainian drones overnight, mostly in the country's southwest. A drone attack sparked a blaze at the Afipsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar region, local officials said, while a second fire was reported at the Novokuibyshevsk refinery in the Samara region.