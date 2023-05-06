Meet Neera Tanden, Biden's new Indian-American domestic policy advisor

Long-time Democratic aide, Tanden was named the White House Staff Secretary in October 2021.

"As Biden's Staff Secretary, Tanden already played a major role in the West Wing, controlling the schedules, briefing books and other paperwork that reach the president’s desk," reports Reuters.

She has worked on several Democratic presidential campaigns, including those of Michael Dukakis in 1988, Bill Clinton in 1992, and Barack Obama in 2008. She has held advisory positions in both the Obama and Clinton administrations.

Tanden also aided Hillary Clinton's election campaign during her Senate run in 2000; later functioning as legislative director during Hillary's tenure as the Senator of New York from 2001 to 2009.

Tanden advised Hillary during her unsuccessful runs in both 2008 and 2016 for the Democratic Presidential Nomination and the General Election campaign respectively.

Regarded as a "Clinton loyalist", Tanden's political career has been extensively aligned with the Clintons. She served as the associate director for domestic policy in the Clinton White House, and as a domestic policy advisor in the First Lady's Office during Bill Clinton's term.

Tanden served as the Domestic Policy Director for Obama's successful general election campaign in 2008. In the Obama administration, she served as senior advisor for health reform at the Department of Health and Human Services, working on President Obama's health reform team in the White House.