Missile attack damages Riyadh’s tallest tower, no injuries reported
Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund headquarters was damaged in the second attack on Riyadh’s financial district this month
Saudi Civil Defence reported damage to several floors of the Public Investment Fund Tower and nearby buildings in Riyadh, with no injuries
Reuters sources said a Houthi missile directly hit the tower, although the coalition initially blamed falling debris
The attack follows damage to an Aramco building on 8 November, as Saudi officials warn the Yemen campaign could continue for another six months
A missile attack damaged the headquarters of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund before dawn on Thursday, shattering windows in Riyadh’s tallest skyscraper and prompting evacuations in the capital’s financial district. Saudi Civil Defence said several floors of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) Tower and nearby buildings were damaged. No injuries were reported.
Residents heard a blast before dawn, and a Reuters witness saw people being evacuated from the King Abdullah Financial District. Entrances were closed as ambulances and fire engines gathered at the scene.
Three people familiar with the incident told Reuters that a missile fired by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis struck the tower directly. The Saudi-led coalition fighting the group said it had responded to a missile fired towards Riyadh and that its initial assessment pointed to damage from falling debris. The Houthis did not immediately claim responsibility for Thursday’s attack.
The 385-metre tower houses the fund that finances major projects under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 programme to diversify the Saudi economy beyond oil. It was the second prominent building damaged in the district this month, after a strike on 8 November hit an administrative building belonging to state oil company Saudi Aramco.
Saudi Arabia warns of a longer campaign in Yemen
On Wednesday, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the group had fired cruise missiles towards Riyadh’s international airport and financial district. The Saudi-led coalition said that day it had intercepted two drones, one in the Riyadh region and another in southern Saudi Arabia. It also reported strikes on Houthi missile depots and drone workshops in Yemen. Houthi-run media reported further Saudi airstrikes on Sanaa early on Thursday.
Reuters reported on Wednesday that Saudi officials had told allies the campaign could last another six months. Riyadh wants forces loyal to Yemen’s internationally recognised government to regain ground before negotiations with the Houthis, the report said. Those forces suffered a setback on Sunday when they withdrew from areas near the Bab al-Mandab Strait that they had previously recaptured.
Qatar and Jordan condemned the attacks on civilian and economic sites in Riyadh. Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General Jasem al-Budaiwi urged the United Nations Security Council to hold the Houthis accountable for attacks on civilians. Saudi Arabia called on the council’s permanent members to enforce existing resolutions and said it reserved the right to defend itself.
With agency inputs