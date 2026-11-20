The 385-metre tower houses the fund that finances major projects under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 programme to diversify the Saudi economy beyond oil. It was the second prominent building damaged in the district this month, after a strike on 8 November hit an administrative building belonging to state oil company Saudi Aramco.

Saudi Arabia warns of a longer campaign in Yemen

On Wednesday, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the group had fired cruise missiles towards Riyadh’s international airport and financial district. The Saudi-led coalition said that day it had intercepted two drones, one in the Riyadh region and another in southern Saudi Arabia. It also reported strikes on Houthi missile depots and drone workshops in Yemen. Houthi-run media reported further Saudi airstrikes on Sanaa early on Thursday.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that Saudi officials had told allies the campaign could last another six months. Riyadh wants forces loyal to Yemen’s internationally recognised government to regain ground before negotiations with the Houthis, the report said. Those forces suffered a setback on Sunday when they withdrew from areas near the Bab al-Mandab Strait that they had previously recaptured.

Qatar and Jordan condemned the attacks on civilian and economic sites in Riyadh. Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General Jasem al-Budaiwi urged the United Nations Security Council to hold the Houthis accountable for attacks on civilians. Saudi Arabia called on the council’s permanent members to enforce existing resolutions and said it reserved the right to defend itself.

With agency inputs