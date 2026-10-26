Saudi-led coalition says it destroyed Houthi missile facilities in Yemen
Coalition claims operation weakened rebels’ ability to strike Saudi Arabia as Houthis report attacks on government forces
Saudi-led coalition says it destroyed Houthi missile tunnels, launchers and storage facilities in Yemen.
Houthis claim missile strikes on Saudi-backed government forces in Aden and Lahj; claims remain unverified.
Israel’s defence minister denies reports of a clash with Netanyahu over a possible action against Iran.
A Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthi rebels said on Monday it had destroyed missile storage tunnels, launchers and other military facilities in Houthi-controlled territory, claiming the operation had weakened the group’s ability to strike targets inside Saudi Arabia.
Coalition spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Malki said the operation destroyed five tunnels used to store ballistic missiles, four ballistic missile launchers and another missile storage facility.
In a post on X, Al-Malki said the operation also targeted rebel fortifications, military equipment along front lines and supply routes connecting areas under Houthi control.
He said the coalition would continue to use what he described as “deterrent operational measures” to protect against Houthi attacks in Saudi Arabia and Yemen.
The coalition did not provide further details in the statement cited by The Associated Press.
Houthis claim missile strikes on government forces
Separately, Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed on Monday that they had fired ballistic missiles at military gatherings and weapons depots belonging to Saudi-backed government forces in Aden and Lahj provinces.
Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the strikes had inflicted losses. The Associated Press said it could not independently verify the claim.
The internationally recognised Yemeni government accused the rebels late on Sunday of targeting displacement camps on the outskirts of the southern port city of Aden. It did not provide evidence to support the allegation.
Israel denies reported dispute over Iran
Meanwhile, Israel’s defence minister strongly denied reports of a clash between the military and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over reported instructions for an “action” against Iran ahead of national elections on Tuesday.
The defence minister rejected claims of a dispute over the reported instructions. The available account did not provide further details about the alleged operation or the circumstances surrounding the reports.