Saudi-led coalition says it destroyed Houthi missile facilities in Yemen

Saudi-led coalition says it destroyed Houthi missile tunnels, launchers and storage facilities in Yemen.

Houthis claim missile strikes on Saudi-backed government forces in Aden and Lahj; claims remain unverified.

Israel’s defence minister denies reports of a clash with Netanyahu over a possible action against Iran.

A Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthi rebels said on Monday it had destroyed missile storage tunnels, launchers and other military facilities in Houthi-controlled territory, claiming the operation had weakened the group’s ability to strike targets inside Saudi Arabia.

Coalition spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Malki said the operation destroyed five tunnels used to store ballistic missiles, four ballistic missile launchers and another missile storage facility.

In a post on X, Al-Malki said the operation also targeted rebel fortifications, military equipment along front lines and supply routes connecting areas under Houthi control.

He said the coalition would continue to use what he described as “deterrent operational measures” to protect against Houthi attacks in Saudi Arabia and Yemen.

The coalition did not provide further details in the statement cited by The Associated Press.