Modi's 'car crash', Sunak's Hindi and 'propah spirited' games of cricket

BJP ‘car crash’ blamed on Modi

The British media’s reaction to the electoral humiliation suffered by the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Lok Sabha polls can be summed up in one phrase: the BJP had it coming, but was blinded by hubris.

For once, both left- and right-wing media were on the same page in singling out Narendra Modi for criticism.

He is widely seen to have ‘misjudged’ what voters wanted from the government by placing Hindu nationalism at the centre of his politics. He has also been been criticised for his government’s crackdown on the media and harassment of Muslims.

‘There’s a lesson for him in the election result. Bullying Muslims and making the rich richer is not good enough. India’s poor want to see a material improvement to their lives. Mr Modi now needs to deliver that,’ wrote one commentator.

The headline of an editorial in the Times — ‘Modi’s Mistake’ — left nothing to the imagination as to what it thought of the reasons behind the BJP’s car crash in the 2024 general elections. Never before, it said, ‘has a victory felt like a defeat’, taking a swipe at the party’s claim to have won the election.

‘The blame falls squarely on the shoulders of the party’s leader and the incumbent prime minister, Narendra Modi, who has dominated India’s political scene for a decade’, it wrote. And turning the knife, it added: ‘Instead, the opposition Indian National Congress, led by Rahul Gandhi, son and grandson of prime ministers, has been revitalised and Mr Modi’s hubris has made his performance look even worse than it is.’