More than 500,000 Russian troops killed in Ukraine, UK defence chief says

More than 500,000 Russian troops have been killed in Ukraine since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, a senior British defence official said on Friday, 11 September, putting total Russian military casualties at around 1.5 million.

Air chief marshal Sir Richard Knighton, chief of the UK's Defence Staff, said the figures for Russian fatalities broadly matched estimates released by the Ukrainian military. There was no immediate comment from Russian officials.

Russia's larger army has struggled to make significant gains on the battlefield, with Western officials and analysts saying its rate of advance has slowed considerably this year.

The Russian armed forces have also lost an “enormous” amount of military equipment, Knighton told reporters. The losses include more than 10,000 armoured and protected vehicles, nearly 3,000 air defence and artillery systems, and more than 370 aircraft and helicopters, he said.

Knighton did not provide an estimate of Ukrainian military losses. Neither Moscow nor Kyiv regularly publishes figures for battlefield casualties.