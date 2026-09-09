Zelenskyy urges tougher international action against Russia over civilian deaths

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday urged the international community to impose greater pressure on Russia, accusing Moscow of escalating attacks on civilian areas and warning that it must not be allowed to continue its “missile and drone terror” without consequences.

Zelenskyy said international sanctions and diplomatic efforts to isolate Moscow had so far failed to stop the war and called for a stronger response to Russia’s continuing bombardment.

“Unfortunately, there has been too little response from the international community to these strikes, which are taking people's lives practically every day,” Zelenskyy said in a social media post.

“But a response is needed -- Moscow must not go into the winter believing that it can get away with missile and drone terror without consequences,” he said.

Russia launched a sustained wave of nighttime and daytime attacks on Kyiv towards the end of August, in what Ukrainian officials described as the heaviest prolonged bombardment of the capital since the invasion began more than four years ago. Missile and drone strikes have continued into September, with Kyiv saying the attacks are aimed at undermining civilian morale.

The United Nations said last month that 437 Ukrainian civilians were killed and more than 2,600 wounded in July, making it the deadliest month for civilians since March 2022 amid increasing Russian aerial attacks.

More than 16,800 civilians have been killed and over 51,000 wounded in Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion, according to the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine.