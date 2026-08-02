Moscow mayor calls deadly restaurant bombing a 'terrorist act'

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Sunday described the deadly bombing at an upscale restaurant in the Russian capital as a "brutal terrorist act", a day after an explosion killed three people, including the suspected woman bomber, and injured at least 21 others.

The blast occurred on Saturday evening at Balzi Rossi, an Italian restaurant in central Moscow. According to Russian state media, citing local officials, the suspected attacker was among those killed.

"Yesterday, a brutal terrorist act was committed in Moscow that claimed human lives. The victims are currently in the city's hospitals, where they are receiving all necessary care," Sobyanin said in a post on social media.

He said an investigation was underway and vowed that those responsible would be identified and punished.

Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee said at least 21 people were injured when an explosive device detonated at the restaurant on Kudrinskaya Square.

According to state news agency RIA Novosti, the woman allegedly attempted to enter the restaurant carrying the explosive device but was stopped by a security guard before the bomb exploded. The Moscow Investigative Committee said the incident remained under investigation.

The restaurant had reportedly been closed to the public at the time for a private event.

As of Sunday afternoon, Russian authorities had not identified those responsible and no group had claimed responsibility for the attack.