Most incidents involving minorities in 2025 'non-communal', Bangladesh says

In a new assessment that has stirred debate at home and abroad, Bangladesh’s interim government said on Monday that most incidents involving minority communities in 2025 were “criminal in nature” rather than driven by communal animus.

The clarification followed India’s 9 January call for Dhaka to “swiftly and firmly” tackle attacks on minorities, after New Delhi described as “troubling” the attempts to pin recent violence on “extraneous reasons”. India’s reaction came in the wake of several Hindu citizens being killed in Bangladesh in recent weeks.

Drawing on what it described as a yearlong review of police data, the office of Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus reported that 645 incidents concerning minority communities were logged nationwide between January and December 2025. “While every incident is a matter of concern, the data presents a clear and evidence-based picture: the overwhelming majority of cases were criminal in nature rather than communal,” the statement said.

Of the 645 incidents, 71 were tagged as having communal elements, a category that included 38 cases of temple vandalism, eight arson attacks, one theft, one murder and 23 other incidents ranging from threats to break idols to provocative social media posts and damage to worship pavilions. Police cases were filed in 50 of these and arrests made in the same number, while 21 drew other preventive or investigative action.

The remaining 574 incidents were linked to criminal or social disputes unconnected to religion, including neighbourhood rows, land conflicts, theft, prior personal enmity, rape and 172 instances classed as unnatural deaths. Police registered 390 cases in this group, filed 154 unnatural death reports and made 498 arrests, with additional steps taken in 30 other incidents.