At least 26 workers died in a fire at a candy factory in Indonesia.

Most victims were found on the second floor near the route to an emergency exit.

Police are investigating possible negligence; eight workers remain missing.

At least 26 workers were killed in a fire at a candy factory in Indonesia, with most victims found on the second floor while apparently trying to reach an emergency exit, rescuers said on Tuesday.

More than 600 rescuers, including soldiers, police personnel, Red Cross workers and volunteers, were searching the three-storey building for eight workers still missing after the fire broke out on Saturday at the PT Fonusa Agung Mulia factory in Serang district of Banten province, near the capital Jakarta.

Search teams were focusing on the rear section of the factory, where debris, lingering smoke and occasional flare-ups were hampering recovery operations, said Al Amrad, head of the Banten search and rescue agency.

Many victims were found near an access route leading to an emergency staircase, close to the area where the fire is believed to have started.

"Most victims were recovered from the factory's second floor, and many of the remains were severely burned," said Jajuli, a search-and-rescue worker who uses a single name.

He said workers attempting to reach the emergency exit had to navigate corridors and turns. The staircase's proximity to the fire may have made escape difficult as the flames spread through the building.

Some victims were found clustered together, apparently trapped while trying to flee. Problems with the elevator may also have hampered evacuation efforts, he added.

Preliminary examinations showed that the remains recovered so far belonged to 26 victims, Banten Police medical chief Commissioner Dr I Gusti Gede Dharma Arimbawa said.

Seven of the victims were men and nine were women, while the remaining 10 bodies were too badly burned for visual identification. DNA samples will be used to match the remains with the list of missing workers.

During a meeting with families on Monday, company officials apologised and pledged support to affected workers and their relatives.

"The company will take responsibility for helping victims and their families," chief executive Steven Erwin Wijaya said.