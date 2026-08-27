Nepal flash floods death toll rises to 359, 826 still missing

The death toll from Nepal's devastating flash floods rose to 359 on Thursday, 27 August, with rescuers recovering more bodies from the worst-hit districts, police said, while 826 people remain missing.

The floods, which originated near the Nepal-China border in Rasuwa district, swept through central Nepal on Wednesday, devastating towns and villages, destroying roads and bridges and disrupting hydropower projects as the torrent surged downstream through the Trishuli and Narayani river systems.

Nepal Army personnel and other security agencies continued search and rescue operations in Rasuwa, Dhading, Nuwakot and Chitwan. Nepali Police spokesperson Abi Narayan Kafle said 132 bodies had been recovered from Chitwan alone.

According to data released by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), 826 people are missing, including 590 tourists. India's external affairs ministry said in New Delhi that 288 of those missing are Indians.

A preliminary assessment by Nepalese authorities and a revised analysis by the US Geological Survey point to a glacial collapse or ice-rock avalanche as the likely trigger. The collapse appears to have sent ice, rock and debris into the Lhende river, temporarily blocking its flow before the blockage gave way, unleashing a massive surge into the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river systems.