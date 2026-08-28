Nepal flood death toll crosses 547, Bihar on alert as rivers rise

Fears of a second wave of flash floods loomed over Nepal on Friday, 28 August after authorities issued a fresh warning following a rise in water levels in the Bhote Koshi river area, as the death toll from the devastation crossed 547.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority warned that the rising water level at the same site had increased the risk of another flood.

At least 320 Indians remain missing and around 400 others are stranded on the Chinese side following the flash floods along the Nepal-Tibet border, the external affairs ministry said. India is ready to extend all possible assistance to Nepal’s rescue efforts, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Jaiswal said 96 Indians stranded on the Chinese side had safely crossed into Nepal by land. Twenty-one Indians reached New Delhi on Friday after arriving in Kathmandu a day earlier from the flood-affected areas.

The fresh warning in Nepal has heightened concerns in neighbouring Bihar, where water levels in the Ganga, Gandak, Kosi and Burhi Gandak rivers continued to rise following heavy rain and flash floods in Nepal.

A senior Bihar official said excess water had caused the Gandak to swell, prompting authorities to open all 36 gates of the barrage at Valmiki Nagar. Around 1.02 lakh cusecs had been released from the Gandak Barrage by 5 pm on Friday.