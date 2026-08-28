Nepal disaster exposes gaps in Himalayan hazard assessment and planning

The devastating flash floods in Nepal have highlighted the need for systematic scientific assessments of glacial lakes, stronger early-warning systems and clear land-use policies across the Himalayan region, experts have said.

At least 270 people have been killed, and thousands remain missing, including 288 Indian tourists, after flash floods struck several parts of Nepal on Wednesday. The disaster swept through towns and villages, destroyed critical bridges and disrupted about a dozen hydropower projects.

Researchers at the Kathmandu-based International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development are examining whether an ice-rock avalanche at a high-altitude location triggered the flooding.

Their preliminary assessment, based on videos and information from affected areas, suggests that a large quantity of ice and rock debris may have fallen into the Lende Khola, a tributary of the Bhote Koshi River. The impact could have produced a sudden surge of water, sediment and large boulders downstream.

Mohd Farooq Azam, senior cryosphere specialist at ICIMOD and associate professor at the Indian Institute of Technology Indore, said the event could be linked to the changes occurring across the Himalayan landscape because of global warming.

“It is related to climate change because the snow covers are reducing, the glaciers are receding, more rocky or barren areas are exposed — they absorb more heat which makes the slopes more vulnerable,” Azam told PTI.

Although scientists have yet to establish the exact cause, he said reduced snow cover, retreating glaciers and degradation of permafrost may have contributed to slope instability.