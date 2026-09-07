Nepal marks 13th day of Rasuwa disaster with national mourning

Nepal is observing a National Day of Mourning on Monday, 7th September in memory of more than 1,340 people killed in the devastating flash floods that struck Rasuwa and neighbouring districts last month.

The commemoration was held on the 13th day after the 26th of August disaster, reflecting the Hindu tradition of performing rituals to honour the dead and mark the end of the formal mourning period.

National flags were flown at half-mast at government offices across Nepal and the country’s diplomatic missions overseas, the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

Nearly 5,000 people, including 589 foreign nationals, remain unaccounted for after an ice-rock avalanche in the high Himalayas triggered destructive flooding along the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river systems.

Rasuwa, which borders China, was among the areas worst affected. The floods also caused widespread devastation in Nuwakot, Dhading and other districts across northern and central Nepal.

The disaster destroyed homes, roads, bridges, government buildings, hydropower facilities and other critical infrastructure. At least 32,000 families have been displaced, while approximately 7,500 houses have been completely destroyed. Livelihoods and access to essential services have also been severely disrupted.