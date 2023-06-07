Nepal PM Prachanda calls for further study on India's claim 'Akhand Bharat' map is cultural, not political

Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Wednesday said that he raised the issue relating to the 'Akhand Bharat' map kept in India's new Parliament during his visit to New Delhi and the Indian side clarified that it was a cultural map and not a political one.

Prachanda made the remarks in Parliament when the opposition lawmakers slammed him for not raising the issue of 'Akhand Bharat' map, which, they claimed, also consists of Nepal's territory.

"While talking about the map during my India visit, the Indian side said it was a cultural map, not a political one. Further study should be carried out on the issue," he said while responding to the questions raised by the lawmakers.