Nepal's political crisis deepens as major parties demand Parliament reinstatement

Nepal’s leading political parties have jointly called on President Ram Chandra Poudel to reinstate the House of Representatives, following its dissolution amid violent anti-corruption protests that have left over 50 people dead.

In a rare show of unity, eight parties – including the Nepali Congress, CPN-UML and Maoist Centre – issued a joint statement on Saturday, accusing President Poudel of acting unconstitutionally.

The President dissolved Parliament on Friday, acting on the recommendation of newly-appointed interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki. The dissolution was also a central demand of the protest movement that has rocked the country in recent weeks.

The protests erupted after the government imposed a ban on 26 social media platforms, including WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook. Although the ban was lifted on Monday, anger had already escalated. “The ban was lifted on Monday – but by then the protests had swelled into a mass movement.” On Tuesday, demonstrators set fire to Parliament and other key government buildings in Kathmandu, prompting the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

Karki, a former Supreme Court chief justice and Nepal’s first female head of government, was sworn in during a brief ceremony in the capital. “Karki, a 73-year-old former Supreme Court chief justice and the first woman to lead the impoverished Himalayan nation, was sworn in during a brief ceremony in the capital Kathmandu.”

She is expected to form her interim cabinet within days. While she enjoys support from student leaders in the "Gen Z" protest movement due to her clean public image, her administration faces immediate challenges.